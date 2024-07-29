Fatal two-vehicle crash in Essa Twp.

Nottawasaga Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are asking for help in their investigation of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday night that took the life of one man.

The 61-year-old Essa Township man was riding his motorcycle at about 9:40 p.m. when he collided with a passenger vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Two people in the car were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam video who was in the area of County Road 10 and 20th Sideroad to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.