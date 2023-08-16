Fatal crash closes roadways in Midland

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Midland Wednesday.

According to provincial police it happened around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Simcoe Rd. 93 and Hwy. 12. OPP say a motorcycle and car collided, although it's not clear how.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection is expected to be closed overnight while the scene is cleaned up and an investigation is completed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact provincial police.