Farmers fed up with canola field selfie fad
Farmers fed up with canola field selfie fad
Farmers in southern Ontario say they are fed up with a selfie fad that has caused thousands of dollars in damages.
"It's very frustrating," said canola farmer Jonathan Blydorf.
Dufferin OPP received a picture of several people parked along Highway 10 in Shelburne entering the bright yellow canola field to take selfies over the long weekend.
People are seen taking photos in a canola field in Dufferin County over the long weekend. (Ontario Provincial Police)
Police say it's an issue that could lead to charges, including trespassing and mischief.
"When we researched into what may have been going on there, we realized there was potentially $2,000 worth of damage to a farmer's crop," said OPP Const. Jennifer Roach following two recent incidents.
The plant is in full bloom this time of year, making it attractive to people looking for that perfect photo.
But police say not to stop on the side of the road to walk into the fields, no matter how enticing it may appear.
"At the end of the day, it's a crop. It's used for food, and it's income for a farmer," Roach added.
Blydorf is angry with what he calls "a lack of respect."
"It's no different than me going into your backyard. If I decide, hey, you got a sweet-looking pool, I'm going to come have a good evening here, it feels different in a sense, but it's exactly the same thing. It's someone else's property," he noted.
"The problem is we're left with the bill of the consequences of all that damage, and it's not uncommon at all," said Bill McCutcheon, the president of the Dufferin Federation of Agriculture. "I hope there's an awareness that they just can't go wherever they want."
Farmers say canola plants are fragile, and the crop can't be used if the blooms are knocked off.
"It's not public land. These lands are owned by private people, and in this case, farmers that are trying to make a living, and they should stay out," McCutcheon stated.
Dufferin OPP officers have stepped up patrols of the area and encourage anyone with information about trespassers to contact the police.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative party disputes Brown’s allegation political corruption behind his disqualification
Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption played a role in his disqualification from the Conservative Party of Canada's leadership race, a move that came following allegations that his campaign violated election financing rules.
Patrick Brown to remain on Conservative leadership ballots despite disqualification
Despite being disqualified by the Conservative Party of Canada from becoming its next leader, ousted candidate Patrick Brown's name will still appear on the ballot.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
Feds intend to keep ArriveCan for its data on COVID-19-positive travellers: sources
The federal government has no intention of dropping the controversial ArriveCan app because it gives the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) key health information about travellers who test positive for COVID-19 through testing at airports and land borders, senior government sources tell CTV News.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Air Canada temporarily bans pets from baggage hold over delays
Air Canada said on Wednesday it will not allow animals in the baggage hold until Sept. 12 due to 'longer than usual' delays at airports, as carriers and airports wrestle with complaints over lost luggage and long lines.
Planning a road trip? Here's how to save money on gas this summer
As gas prices slightly trend down this week after some of the highest national averages seen in recent months, some Canadians may be thinking twice before planning their usual summer road trip plans. CTVNews.ca looks at how drivers can save at the pumps while travelling.
Russia's war in Ukraine to overshadow G20 foreign ministers meeting in Bali
Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations are gathering in Indonesia's resort island of Bali for talks bound to be dominated by the conflict in Ukraine despite an agenda focused on global cooperation and food and energy security.
OPINION | How much of a mortgage can I afford in Canada?
Prices have been easing slightly recently, but affording a mortgage is still a very difficult task for many Canadians. How much of a mortgage can you afford? Contributor Christopher Liew breaks it down in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Atlantic
-
Person in hospital with serious injuries following Halifax shooting: police
A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Halifax Wednesday night.
-
Halifax police, dive team searching for missing swimmer at King's Wharf
Halifax Regional Police and fire crews are investigating after receiving reports of a missing swimmer in Dartmouth.
-
Cassidy Bernard's ex-boyfriend sentenced to 15 years for manslaughter in her death
The ex-boyfriend of Cassidy Bernard has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for manslaughter and a consecutive three years for child abandonment in connection with the young mother's death.
Montreal
-
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M.
WATCH LIVE @ 9 A.M. | With another COVID climb, Quebec health minister calls news conference for Thursday morning
With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations on the rise in Quebec, public health officials have called a news conference for Thursday morning.
-
'Not a time when Quebec can afford to lose young doctors,' province's opposition leader says of ER exodus
The leader of Quebec's Liberal Party paused her vacation briefly on Wednesday to react to the news that two young emergency room doctors have quit their jobs in their hometown of Montreal to work in Toronto.
-
Montreal drag queen says story hour event for kids abruptly called off
A prominent Montreal drag queen who recently faced pressure from critics over library readings to young children says her storytime events scheduled for the fall were abruptly called off for unknown reasons.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa senior says he lost life savings investing with company now facing fraud charges
An Ottawa senior citizen says he lost his life savings after investing with a real estate development firm that has been charged with fraud.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injuries in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting that injured one person in the city's west end.
-
Alstom exec says LRT train manufacturer did not get adequate maintenance access
The penultimate day of the public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit system saw some sharp words from the train manufacturer.
Toronto
-
'I cannot get any rest': Residents complain of sleepless nights after alleged nightclub opens up under condo
Residents living in Toronto’s west end say they have been left utterly exhausted after an alleged nightclub opened up at the base of their condominium.
-
Ontario has likely entered new COVID-19 wave driven by BA.5 subvariant, science table warns
Ontario has likely entered a new wave of the pandemic driven by the more infectious BA.5 subvariant, the province’s science advisory table says.
-
Mother and daughters sleep on Toronto Pearson nursing room floor after chaotic travel experience
A mother from Nova Scotia is speaking out about her recent travel experience through Toronto Pearson Airport after a WestJet flight delay left her and her daughters sleeping on a nursing room floor.
Kitchener
-
18 Waterloo region stores report overnight break-ins Wednesday: police
Break-ins targeting restaurants, salons, dress shops and cannabis stores have been reported in Kitchener, Waterloo and Woolwich.
-
'There’s no great answer': Low-income tenants weigh options in Cambridge as renovations push them out
Tenants of the Tiger Lofts, an affordable apartment building in Cambridge, say they’re being “renovicted” and won’t be allowed to stay after extensive renovations.
-
Sexual assault in McLennan Park under investigation
Police are looking for a man who allegedly grabbed and sexually assaulted a woman in a Kitchener park.
London
-
More ER closures in Listowel and Wingham
Once again due to staff shortages, the emergency departments at both Listowel and Wingham hospitals will be closed overal several upcoming dates.
-
OPP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle collision near Woodstock
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle collision that occurred earlier this week.
-
Victim of fatal head on collision identified: Oxford County OPP
The victim of a fatal head on collision earlier this week in Blandford-Blenheim has been identified as a 41-year-old man from Plattsville.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury church holding scrap car fundraiser
Christ the King Church in Sudbury is looking for your scrap vehicle.
-
Northern Ontario offers a variety of places to explore
Whether you’re looking for a change of pace, a breath of fresh air, or a glimpse into nature, northern Ontario has an outdoor oasis waiting to be discovered.
-
Station Mall merchants waiting to hear from new owners
The chair of the Station Mall Merchants Association says news of the mall's sale to a southern Ontario holding company brings to a close years of uncertainty regarding the future of the property.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian struck by train in Chatham, Ont.
Emergency crews were on scene after a pedestrian was struck by a train late Wednesday afternoon in east Chatham.
-
Enwin Utilities puts customers on notice following phone scams
Shawn Lippert received a scary call Monday morning. “I got a guy on the other end and said, ‘Hi this is Enwin. We're giving you a courtesy call.’” Lippert was told his Scareshouse Windsor business account was in arrears and service was about to be cut off.
-
'Is your urgency an emergency?': Windsor-Essex hospital officials appeal to public to reduce hospital and EMS wait times
With the hospital system in Windsor-Essex continuing to operate under tremendous pressure, healthcare leaders are asking residents to reserve calling 911 for emergency situations only, and to seek alternate care for non-medical emergencies.
Calgary
-
Why is gas more expensive in Calgary than Toronto? Retail experts weigh in
Calgary drivers might be asking why the price of gasoline is more expensive in their energy rich province where oil is refined and extracted than in Ontario, but one retail expert claims to have the answer.
-
Shots fired in Bankview Wednesday afternoon
Police are investigating after receiving reports of shots fired late Wednesday afternoon in Bankview.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in Blackfalds
Blackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon intersection flood began with fire hydrant crash, city says
A crash involving a fire hydrant was the first in a chain of events that led to a chaotic scene in a Saskatoon intersection.
-
Saskatoon Access Transit user 'shocked' over service reduction
Starting Thursday, riders looking to take Access Transit to get to their destinations will notice a shift in service over the next three weeks.
-
Ukrainian siblings build new future in Saskatoon
Two Ukrainian refugees, a brother and sister, are settling into their new home in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Man sentenced to 15.5 years for kidnapping, sexually assaulting Edmonton girl
Wade Stene, who admitted to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an eight-year-old Edmonton girl, was sentenced to 15.5 years behind bars Wednesday afternoon.
-
Hazmat team called to investigate white powder at Edmonton school
Emergency crews were called to a Mill Woods school on Wednesday after a security guard reportedly experienced irritation on their hands after finding a white powder.
-
RCMP on scene of hit and run in Blackfalds
Blackfalds RCMP were called to the scene of a serious hit and run collision Wednesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Unclaimed $15M lottery ticket sold last August in B.C. set to expire
Someone in British Columbia could be sitting on a lottery ticket worth a whopping $15 million – but there's only a few weeks left to claim the jackpot.
-
Internal conflict dominates AFN General Assembly for second straight day
For the second consecutive day, emergency resolutions related to a conflict between the Assembly of First Nations National Chief and the organization's executive council threw the agenda into chaos.
-
Park board staff debating if logs should return to Vancouver beaches
The large logs that have lined the water’s edge at many Vancouver beaches have been a favourite lounging spot for sun worshipers for over 50 years.