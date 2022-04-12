Farm-to-family Easter meal baskets prepared for Barrie area families in need
Easter is just days away, and some Barrie area families in need will be visited by more than the Easter Bunny.
Several farmers are joining forces to deliver locally-raised, grown, and produced food baskets for families in need this holiday weekend.
Baskets cost $45 and are packed with roughly $100 worth of food. They are assembled at Thorganic Farm in Thornton and delivered across the region.
"The thing that makes this unique is families in Barrie can sponsor another family. So if you're a family in need, you can sign up to get one, and you don't have to pay for it," said Leah Dyck, founder of Fresh Food Weekly.
Lisa Peterson, Farm to Family Farmers' Market organizer, said the support from the community has been overwhelming.
Both local farmers and customers are uniting to help those struggling to put a meal on the table this Easter weekend.
"It's been such a great family and community effort. We've got our farm families providing the food, we have our customer families helping pay for it, and it's going to local families," added Peterson.
There are several more Easter meal boxes to be sold.
Anyone interested in helping to pack the boxes or delivering them, can contact Lisa Peterson at 705-241-7772 or via email.
For more information on how to provide a meal, visit Stone Horse Farm or Fresh Food Weekly.
