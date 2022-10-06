Fans flock to Gravenhurst arena for the Toronto Maple Leafs training camp

Hundreds of fans in Gravenhurst got up close and personal with some of their favourite NHL players Thursday as the Toronto Maple Leafs arrived for day two of their training camp in cottage country.

The hockey team was greeted by fans wearing their blue and white outside the arena, waiting for a chance to greet the players.

Student Jake Reynolds said he was thrilled to see hockey superstars Austin Matthews and John Tavares in person.

"It was great. I was kind of nervous, though, like, I was shaking when I gave them the marker. I didn't know if he was actually going to sign it," Reynolds said.

Roughly 400 Gravenhurst students took a break from class Thursday afternoon to visit the Centennial Centre to watch the team practice.

Fans of all ages relished in the opportunity to get a rare glimpse of their favourite NHL team in their backyard.

"These are their idols and heroes and to see them up close and personal, it couldn't be better for the young people," said Ian Pyper.

For the players and coaches, the two-day getaway to Muskoka was just what they needed before getting set for the start of the season.

"It's been awesome. The atmosphere has been electric. You know, the people of Gravenhurst have shown up and shown us great hospitality," said Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmons.

"We really enjoy our time here, especially this year, with the community getting out and seeing the kids. They have more of a presence in the building. It was a terrific trip for us," added Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe.

Thursday marked the final day for the Leafs in Muskoka. They head back to Toronto for a practice Friday morning, and then it's off to Detroit.

The team is scheduled to play a preseason game in Detroit against the Red Wings Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The Leafs kick off the regular season Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.