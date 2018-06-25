

WARNING: The video at the top of this story contains footage that some may find disturbing.

The Special Investigations Unit is continuing to piece together the actions of three Barrie police officers after a 32-year-old man died while in custody Friday.

Barrie police say the arrest took place at around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. Police have not confirmed the exact location of the ordeal.

They say the man was then taken to the Barrie Police station for processing where he went into “medical distress.” Paramedics provided first-aid at the station and transported him to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre where he later died.

Family and friends have identified him as 32-year-old Orlando Brown.

Brown’s arrest and death have sparked outrage and disbelief in the community.

“I’m sad for him, sad for his family,” said Barrie resident Cathy Brennan.

Violence Drummond called Brown his adopted brother and said they last spoke the night before he died.

Drummond said there was an outstanding warrant for Brown’s arrest.

“I said to him make sure you call the lawyer because the last thing want is any police officer to see you on the street and kill you,” he said.

Brown’s family is now searching for answers and want to know how he died while in police custody.

“What do you think would happen to you if you were tased once? He was tased repeatedly with more than one taser. What is that? He’s already in a chokehold,” said Brown’s aunt Barbara South.

The Barrie Police Association tweeted about the incident, calling it "tragic.”

“We stand behind our members 100%,” the tweet reads.

The SIU says it has assigned three investigators and two forensic investigators to look into the incident. They’re urging anyone who has video of the altercation to provide it to them.

Scott Giovannetti, a retired police officer who specializes in use of force training, says that it’s too early to point fingers because the investigation is ongoing.

“The challenge that we have right now is that we don’t know all the facts,” he said.

“Right now the police can’t be forthcoming with information because they’re not legally allowed to and the SIU is only giving out limited information involving an investigation that’s being conducted. There are a lot of things in this investigation that will take time.”

Giovannetti believes the video shows a “typical” arrest by officers where there is resistance. He said it appears to him that officers followed protocol and that a “myriad of things” could have happened that led to Brown’s death after he was taken into custody.

“Anytime that someone loses their life, it’s tragic and I think the situation can be described as that,” he said. “This is a challenge… No police officer anticipates having to do that and the end result is someone losing their life. It is tragic for those officers as well.”

Meanwhile, a memorial has grown near the site where the incident occurred. Candles, flowers and handwritten signs with the words #JusticeforOrlando and #EndPoliceBrutality line a wooden ledge near the sidewalk

An autopsy will try to determine how and why Brown died.

A vigil for Brown was held Monday night.

- With files from CTV News Toronto and a report from CTV Barrie's Mike Arsalides