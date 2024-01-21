Family in mourning after death of daughter in weekend crash
The City of Orillia is in mourning after a young girl was killed in a tragic crash Saturday night in the city's downtown core.
Avalon Jamieson died after being struck by a car just hours before her 6th birthday. The young girl was hit while standing at the southwest corner of West and Colborne streets alongside her father and younger sister.
"A two-vehicle collision occurred; one vehicle that was involved in the collision careened and struck three pedestrians who were waiting to cross the road," said Constable Brett Boniface with the OPP. "All three parties were transported to hospital with injuries."
Police said Jameison's 2-year-old sister and father sustained non-life threatening injuries and were also taken to hospital. The drivers of both vehicles remained at the scene, according to investigators.
Police investigate after three pedestrians were struck in Orillia. Jan. 20, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann)The road was closed for about six hours as police reconstruction teams tried to figure out what happened.
"I wish them the best they went through a lot," said Andrew Montgomery, an Orillia resident. "It's too young, they don't even get to develop."
On Sunday, a memorial was placed at the intersection where the tragedy occurred. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family to help with funeral costs.
"I heard it. I was just down the hill. I heard the accident, and I came running up, and the little girl and the little boy were in a double stroller," said Belinda Mckenna, an Orillia resident.
Many people were spotted dropping flowers and teddy bears off at the crash scene on Sunday.
"This is a challenge for our entire community," Constable Boniface added. "Obviously, our hearts go out to our entire family from the entire community as well as police, first responders and staff at the hospital. Thus, it hits close to home for all of us."
Police say the investigation is still ongoing and are asking anyone driving by at the time of the crash or anyone with dash cam footage to come forward. No charges have been laid at this time in the investigation.
BREAKING Dexter Scott King, youngest son of Martin Luther King Jr., dies of cancer at 62
Dexter Scott King, the younger son of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, has died after battling prostate cancer.
BREAKING Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.
'Disruptive passenger' tried opening plane door during Toronto-bound flight, say police
Police in Peel Region said that they met, but did not arrest or charge, a 'disruptive passenger' at the gates of Toronto Pearson International Airport on Sunday following an incident onboard a Toronto-bound flight from London, U.K.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
H&M pulls ad after complaints over sexualization of school girls
Fashion retailer H&M has withdrawn an ad featuring school girls after complaints that the campaign encouraged the sexualization of underage girls.
New blood test that screens for Alzheimer's may be a step closer to reality, study suggests
Testing a person’s blood for a type of protein called phosphorylated tau, or p-tau, could be used to screen for Alzheimer’s disease with “high accuracy,” even before symptoms begin to show, a new study suggests.
Avril Lavigne sets Canadian dates on 'greatest hits' tour
Avril Lavigne plans to keep it simple on her 2024 concert tour with performances of only her greatest hits. The "Complicated" pop singer is narrowing down her setlist to the songs that defined her career as a part of a 27-date North American tour that begins early this summer.
Foiled by soil: Failed vandal in Trenton, Ont. caught on camera
A group of individuals were caught trying to vandalize an eastern Ontario restaurant, but things did not exactly go as planned.
