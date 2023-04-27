Family escapes house fire in Barrie

Thick, black smoke billowed into the air as flames shot from a home in Barrie Thursday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to a home on Kingsridge Road on the corner of Hearst Drive around 1 p.m. for reports of a garage fire.

When crews arrived the garage was engulfed, prompting crews to request a second alarm as the fire spread to the attic of the home.

A family of four was in the house at the time and managed to escape.

Fire erupts at a house in Barrie, Ont., on Thurs., April 27, 2023. (Courtesy: Matthew Marshall)

Officials with Barrie Fire said the neighbouring home was evacuated as a precaution.

Two vehicles parked in the driveway also caught on fire.

The deputy fire chief said there was exterior impingement to the neighbouring house but crews sprayed water on the structure to prevent further spread.

There is no damage estimate at this point but the deputy fire chief called the damage considerable.