Family appeals for help finding missing Alliston man

The family of an Alliston man missing for five days is appealing to the public for help in their search to find him.

According to loved ones, William Schernhammer, 24, was captured on surveillance video at the Pioneer gas station on Victoria Street in Alliston Friday night after heading out to pick up cigarettes.

His family said he then got into a car with his friend, and they parted ways when Schernhammer got out at the Albert and Ontario Streets intersection to walk home.

Provincial police say he was last seen around 12:30 a.m. wearing a light brown jacket, dark-coloured sweater, and blue jeans.

Schernhammer is five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build, light brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say they have no reason to suspect foul play.

His family noted his social media has been inactive, adding to their mounting concern.

A candlelight vigil is being organized for Thursday at 7 p.m. in Alliston to "brighten William's walk home." Participants will gather at the Pioneer gas station on Victoria Street East and walk to the intersection where Schernhammer was last seen.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts or video surveillance from the Albert and Ontario streets area after midnight on January 12 to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.