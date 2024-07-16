Families still rebuilding 3 years after tornado struck Barrie

It's been three years since a tornado ripped through a Barrie neighbourhood on July 15, 2021.

The tornado is becoming a distant memory for many Barrie residents, but for others, the rebuilding hasn't stopped.

One Barrie family in the south-end neighbourhood has been dealing with repairs and contractors for three years.

"This room has been completely repaired, but every so often, you still get cracks," said Edward Anderson, homeowner.

Anderson said he has been fighting his insurance company due to inadequate work by its contractors.

"We're still living in what basically I consider an active scene still."

He adds that the scaffolding remains outside his house, ready for work to continue, but delays are mounting.

"Everything that we're telling them is being challenged by the people that did the work."

He and his wife are hiring their own team of engineers to prove their claims.

After years of limbo - a slight breakthrough, their insurance has extended the work order to August 31, to replace windows and reattach the back wall.

"We have a very limited time with the extension - probably not a time that we can meet," said Cindy Sweeting, Anderson's wife.

Sweeting and Anderson are seeking another extension for their window replacement, which could take up to 10 weeks. This would bring them past their deadline of August 31.

According to the Insurance Bureau of Canada, their case is one of more than 2,200 insurance claims, amounting to over $100 million in damage.

The day is remembered by Barrie's deputy fire chief, Carrie Clark.

"One house had collapsed, and there was debris everywhere," she said.

The emergency response lasted days, with all hands on deck.

"The roads department who made sure everything was passable, as well as making sure the water, electricity, utilities was turned back on," said Clark.

The aftermath changed how development is handled in Barrie with hurricane straps and the threat of natural disasters in mind.

The City of Barrie is now fast-tracking a new emergency station in the south end.

"It's something that I think is long overdue and should have been done when that area was being built in southeast Barrie rather than waiting for something like this to happen," said Mayor Alex Nuttall.