BARRIE -- Bundle up; temperatures will drop to bone-chilling lows on Friday night.

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning for much of the region with wind chill values near minus 30 tonight through to Saturday morning/early afternoon.

The extreme cold puts everyone at risk prompting a warning from the health unit. "Health risks are greatest for homeless people, outdoor workers and sports enthusiasts, older adults, infants and children, and persons with preexisting medical conditions such as heart or lung disease," reads a statement from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Cold-related symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and discolouration in fingers and toes.

"Avoid exposure to the cold by covering exposed skin with a hat, gloves, scarf, and take regular breaks from the cold, in warm locations whenever possible," advises the health unit..

Don't forget about your pets during the extreme cold warning. The frigid temperatures affect our furry friends as well.