BARRIE, ONT. -- Emergency crews evacuated an area in the south end of Barrie, Ont., around 2 p.m. Friday to deal with explosions and a fire at a propane facility.

Barrie Fire was called to Bayview Drive, south of Mapleview Drive and east of Highway 400, after two 30,000 pound propane tanks caught on fire and exploded.

Police have evacuated a one-kilometre radius in all directions in the area of Lockhart Road and Bayview Drive as crews attend the fire at Superior Propane.

Residents reported hearing a loud explosion followed closely by sirens from emergency crews.

"It sounded like a bomb," said Traci Dixon, who was in the Walmart parking lot at the time, just north of Superior Propane.

A spokesperson with Barrie Fire and Emergency Services tells CTV News they were "afraid these things could take off like missiles."

Carrie Clarke added there were cylinder docks on fire as thick, black smoke filled the air.

A little over an hour later, officials said the fire was under control, and crews were working to extinguish "small spot fires."

No injuries were reported.

Two Barrie Transit buses were called in to help evacuate those in the area.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.