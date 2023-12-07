Expect police presence in Bognor Marsh in Meaford as they search for missing man

Provincial police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report on Wednesday that Jason, 38, was last seen on Saturday in Peel Region.

However, the Grey Bruce OPP now say Jason is believed to be in the Bognor Marsh area near Meaford.

Jason is described as six feet tall, 215 lbs, with a medium build, brown hair with a beard and moustache and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue two-tone shirt, black jogging pants, black jacket and shoes and a Raptors toque.

Meaford residents can expect an increased police presence in the Bognor Marsh area.

The OPP is requesting residents to avoid the area and says there are no public safety concerns.