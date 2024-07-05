Essa Township couple's human trafficking trial delayed until fall

The Essa Township couple facing charges in a human trafficking investigation will have to wait a while longer for their day in court.

Lauriston Maloney and his wife Amber face serious charges, including trafficking a person, assault, forcible confinement, administering a noxious substance and fraud, following their arrests in July 2023.

On Friday, defence lawyer Mark Ruffolo appeared in a Barrie courtroom, representing the Maloneys three weeks before their 10-day trial was scheduled to begin as the Crown to requested an adjournment.

The judge granted the Crown's request while the defence told the court he'd been advised of further disclosure in the case against the Maloneys.

The matter has been adjourned until October 9, when it's expected the trial will get underway. CTV News will not be naming the complainant in the case.

The couple was previously granted bail and released to their parents, who served as sureties.

The Arrest

The Maloneys were taken into police custody one day after the OPP released a rare public safety advisory warning that Lauriston Maloney, a registered sex offender, was in the community and may have had access to kids at a camp for children on the autism spectrum.

Amber Maloney opened the camp on the couple's farm in Essa Township in 2022. Immediately following the arrests, the Ministry of Education ordered the camp to stop providing child care at that location.

Police confirmed the children attending the camp were not victims in the investigation.

In a one-on-one interview with CTV News before his July 2023 arrest, Lauriston Maloney maintained his innocence, calling the OPP's advisory "ridiculous," adding he is not a predator.

Police confirmed Lauriston Maloney was convicted of sex crimes in 2004 and again in 2013. Maloney said his conviction for trafficking an underage girl 20 years ago was part of an escort business, adding the girl lied about her age.

The allegations against Lauriston and Amber Maloney have not been tested in court.