Essa and Springwater firefighters battle blaze at storage facility

    An early-morning structure fire in Essa Township destroyed a storage building.

    Essa and Springwater firefighters were called to the fire on County Road 90 at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

    The two-bay shop was used for storage as well as for vehicle storage.

     

    "No one lives on the property," Essa Deputy Fire Chief Gary McNamara said.

    The building is a total loss, and McNamara said the cause is unknown.

    The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been summoned to the scene.

