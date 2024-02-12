Essa and Springwater firefighters battle blaze at storage facility

An early-morning structure fire in Essa Township destroyed a storage building.

Essa and Springwater firefighters were called to the fire on County Road 90 at 1:45 a.m. Monday.

The two-bay shop was used for storage as well as for vehicle storage.

"No one lives on the property," Essa Deputy Fire Chief Gary McNamara said.

The building is a total loss, and McNamara said the cause is unknown.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been summoned to the scene.