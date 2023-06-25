Environment Canada warns of poor air quality in Central Ontario
Environment Canada warns of poor air quality in several central Ontario communities as smoke from Quebec wildfires moves in.
As of Sunday, air quality warnings were issued in Muskoka, Huntsville, Haliburton and Parry Sound, where smoke is causing deteriorating air quality conditions.
According to Environment Canada, the air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and often vary from hour to hour.
Wildfires have been burning in Quebec for several weeks, which have created hazy conditions for both central and eastern Ontario.
Environment Canada expects air quality conditions to improve in all affected areas by Monday.
With Russia revolt over, mercenaries' future and direction of Ukraine war remain uncertain
Russian troops deployed to protect the capital withdrew Sunday after mercenary forces beat a retreat. But the short-lived revolt could have long-term consequences for President Vladimir Putin's two-decade hold on power and his war in Ukraine.
Shopify vows to fight CRA request to hand over records from more than 121,000 Canadian businesses
Shopify's CEO says the Canadian Revenue Agency is asking that the e-commerce company submit records of all of its Canadian stores from the last six years.
When wealthy adventurers take huge risks, who should foot the bill for rescue attempts?
In recent days, the massive hunt for a submersible vehicle lost during a north Atlantic descent to explore the wreckage of the Titanic has focused attention on the question of who should foot the bill when it comes to rescue efforts. That question is gaining attention as very wealthy travellers in search of singular adventures spend big to scale peaks, sail across oceans and blast off into space.
Rising number of wildfires trigger poor air quality warnings in Ontario, Quebec
Smoky, dangerous air is settling over parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario this morning and the number of forest fires burning across Canada is creeping higher once again.
At least three dead and five injured at early morning shootings in Kansas City, Missouri
At least three people have been found dead, and at least five others are thought to be injured, police in Missouri said while investigating two shootings with multiple victims in the same area of Kansas City early Sunday morning.
'We need to increase our influence': Joly wants to increase Canada's impact on the world stage
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada needs to bolster its influence on the world stage, especially in the face of a shifting global context, with the war in Ukraine, and a complex relationship with China.
Pedestrian, 70, dies after being struck in Dartmouth
A 70-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth on Saturday night.
Fredericton strawberry farm faces possible closure as owners retire
Dave and Susan Walker have been owners of Sunset U-Pick strawberry farm for forty years, and now, they're ready to retire. While buyers are interested in taking over, it hasn't been the seamless process the Walkers hoped for.
Field of Dreams: Cape Breton ball field gets major facelift
Overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the Hawks Dream Field project in Cape Breton is closer to becoming a reality.
3 back-to-back drownings in Quebec waters over the weekend
Three men drowned in Quebec waters with 24 hours in separate incidents.
Despite difficult weather conditions, Chibougamau, Que. residents avoid second evacuation
Despite weather conditions that are complicating firefighters' work, residents in Chibougamau, Que. do not need to be evacuated for the time being, the municipality's mayor announced Sunday afternoon.
One person dead after shooting during police response near Ottawa's ByWard Market
One person is dead following a police-involved shooting in Ottawa's ByWard Market, according to Ontario's police watchdog.
-
Police investigating stabbing outside Ottawa Mission
Emergency crews responded to the stabbing on Daly Avenue, near Waller Street, at approximately 4:45 p.m. Sunday.
Two women wanted for allegedly setting fire to apartment in Toronto
Two women are wanted by police after setting fire to an apartment in Scarborough a week ago.
Springer's homer moves him up in record book and leads Blue Jays past Athletics 12-1
George Springer hit his 11th home run of the season and had a sacrifice fly to lead the Toronto Blue Jays past the Oakland Athletics 12-1 on Sunday.
'Scary to think they were in the area': Vehicle and home shot at in Cambridge
An early morning shooting in Cambridge has left a neighbourhood shaken.
Most-read stories of the week: Six-year-old left behind, saved from burning car, no tipping
A six-year-old Guelph student left behind on a field trip, two women who saved a man from a burning Corvette, and truck driving safety concerns following a crash round out the top stories of the week.
'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
Severe thunderstorm warning Sunday evening
Environment Canada began tracking a severe thunderstorm just after 9pm Sunday
Temporary closure of Blackfriars Bridge to vehicle traffic
Blackfriars Bridge will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic during the day beginning on Monday, June 26 until Friday, June 30.
Car enthusiasts shift gears to Sarnia for annual show to benefit local charity
Hundreds of car enthusiasts gathered in Canatara Park in Sarnia, Ont. Sunday to check out classic cars and street machines.
Air quality statement issued for parts of northern Ont.
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued an air quality statement for Greater Sudbury and area, Elliot Lake and Ranger Lake due to smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec.
Have you seen these people? OPP looking for help
Police are looking to identify three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of approximately $1,000 in cologne and perfume in Elliot Lake, Ont.
Thunderstorms cause serious damage Sunday evening
Strong thunderstorms in the region Sunday evening have caused some serious damage
Event organizer looking to light up ambassador golf
Golf under the lights is available and popular in various places around the world but not in this neck of the woods
Calgarians to have their say on new multisport fieldhouse project on Monday
The much-anticipated multisport fieldhouse project, expected to cost in excess of $300 million, will see Calgarians address the multisport fieldhouse committee on Monday.
Nickelback officially inducted into Canadian Music Hall of Fame with plaque ceremony in Calgary
Alberta rock band Nickelback sealed its spot in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday with an official plaque ceremony.
Stampeder Malik Henry says he has suffered devastating Achilles injury
Stampeders woke up Sunday from a tough loss to even tougher injury news.
Streets flooded in Prince Albert after severe storm
The City of Prince Albert was hit with a severe storm on Sunday that flooded streets and pelted the city with hail.
Saskatoon cyclists support safety audit of intersection where teacher was killed
Saskatoon councillors are set to vote on whether to conduct a safety audit of an intersection where a cyclist was killed after colliding with a truck in May.
Doors Open Saskatoon provides a look inside the city's landmarks
On Sunday, buildings and businesses across the city opened their doors to the public in an event that lets you peek inside city landmarks.
1 dead, 3 in hospital after Sunday morning crash in southeast Edmonton
Police say speed and impairment are behind a fatal crash on the Capilano Bridge early Sunday morning.
'He was phenomenal': Alberta man takes the stage alongside Nickelback at Roger's Place
First he won a contest to sing with Nickelback. Then, he won over the crowd as he took his chance to be a rockstar.
Young Albertans honoured for 'selflessness' at Stollery Superstar event
More than 200 kids and youth who helped raise money for the hospital were honoured at Fort Edmonton Park at the eighth annual Stollery Superstars Party.
Thousands gather to mourn death of Sikh leader in Surrey
A massive crowd of mourners gathered outside a Sikh temple in Surrey Sunday morning, one week after its president Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot and killed there in his truck.
2 dead, 1 in critical condition after South Surrey crash
Two people are dead and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in South Surrey Sunday morning.
Firefighters revive pet dog after fire destroys Chilliwack home
A large fire engulfed a Chilliwack house early Sunday morning.