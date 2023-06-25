Environment Canada warns of poor air quality in Central Ontario

Environment Canada warns of poor air quality in several central Ontario communities as smoke from Quebec wildfires moves in.

As of Sunday, air quality warnings were issued in Muskoka, Huntsville, Haliburton and Parry Sound, where smoke is causing deteriorating air quality conditions.

According to Environment Canada, the air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and often vary from hour to hour.

Wildfires have been burning in Quebec for several weeks, which have created hazy conditions for both central and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada expects air quality conditions to improve in all affected areas by Monday.