BARRIE
    • Environment Canada issues rainfall warning for Simcoe County

    Environment Canada has issued a Rainfall Warning for Simcoe County and surrounding areas this week, remnants of Hurricane Beryl.

    "It looks like it is going to be a soggy couple days there with (rainfall) amounts that could very much lead to flooding," Environment Canada's senior climatologist David Phillips said in an interview with CP24.

    The wet weather began at 6 a.m. Wednesday and could persist with torrential rain into Thursday.

    The national weather agency expects rainfall totals of over 80 millimetres in some areas, rainfall rates at times could reach as high as 20 to 40 mm per hour.

    Still, the agency admits the exact track of the weather system and the associated rainfall amounts are still uncertain at this point.

    Hurricane Beryl landed in Texas on Monday after causing significant damage in the Caribbean over the weekend.

    Environment Canada advises residents to take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property, especially those in flood-prone areas.

