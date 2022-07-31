Emancipation Festival returns to Owen Sound

Over 1000 people made the trip to Owen Sound this weekend for the return of the Emancipation Festival.

After being forced to go online the last two years, the historic celebration was back in-person for its 160th anniversary.

“The importance is one of family, one of unity, and we’re also sending the message out that it’s a celebration of a picnic that started 160 years ago,” said Jeffrey Smith the chair of Owen Sound Emancipation Festival.

Smith, who grew up in the area, has been attending the festival his entire life.

He told stories of his ancestors coming through the Underground Railroad in search of freedom North of the border.

“My mother had 19 brothers and sisters. All of their families came up through the Underground Railroad. My grandmother, Granny Smith, came up from Chicago,” said Smith.

Smith was joined by dozens more who shared similar stories.

On Sunday, crowds of people filled the grounds of Grey Roots Museum and Archives to take in live music, dancing and stories.

“The festival allows us to celebrate the legacy of our ancestors,” Carolynn Wilson.

“We would come to the Emancipation Festival as a community celebrating freedom, celebrating families,” said Sylvia Wilson.

Over the decades, organizers say the festival has grown into the longest continuous festival in North America—attracting people and musicians from all backgrounds.

The three-day event began on Friday with live music and food at the Grey Roots museum.

A traditional picnic followed that in Harrison Park on Saturday, and lastly, back at Grey Roots for a concert featuring Diana Braithwaite, Chris Whiteley, Liberty Silver and Eddie Bullen.

“It takes us three hours to get here so just imagine the travel, troubles and tribulations that our forefathers had to go through. These are the shoulders we stand on today,” said Bullen.

Organizers say they are already preparing for next summer.