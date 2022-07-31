Emancipation Festival returns to Owen Sound

thousands of people were in Owen Sound this weekend for the 160th Emancipation festival (Kraig Krause/CTV News) thousands of people were in Owen Sound this weekend for the 160th Emancipation festival (Kraig Krause/CTV News)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters

A small explosive device carried by a makeshift drone blew up Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet on the Crimean Peninsula, wounding six people and prompting the cancellation of ceremonies there honouring Russia's navy, authorities said.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver