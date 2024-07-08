Electric buses driving into York Region by 2050
Public transit shortens commute times, grows our economy, and helps clean our air. The federal government is investing in York Region electric transit to reduce emissions and build a cleaner future.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, alongside Wayne Emmerson, the chairman and CEO of York Region, announced a federal investment of $76 million to help the region build an electric bus fleet and reach net zero by 2050 on Friday.
"Access to safe and efficient transportation options continues to be a top priority for York Regional Council and the more than 1.25 million residents who call our communities home," said Wayne Emmerson, chairman and CEO of the Regional Municipality of York.
"With the support of the government of Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, we can further increase access to public transit in a way that supports the Council's goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050," Emmerson said.
York Region will get 180 zero-emission buses, 91 battery electric chargers, and 14 on-route chargers. Provided through the federal government's Zero Emission Transit Fund, these electric buses will be an innovative, zero-emission transit option that will help people get to work, reduce traffic congestion, and require less maintenance than traditional diesel buses.
Once in service, the 180 buses are expected to reduce emissions by approximately 15,982 tonnes annually – the equivalent of taking 4,000 vehicles off our roads.
York Region's three existing transit facilities housign the zero-emission buses will also be upgraded with solar power and battery energy storage systems, further reducing emissions and growing clean-energy alternatives.
"Canadians need to get to work with less traffic, more comfort, and clean air – that's what public transit is all about," said Trudeau. "With today's announcement, York Region will soon have 180 new zero-emission buses and the chargers to go with it. Our government is making our transit system fairer, with innovative, climate-friendly, and affordable options to get you where you need to be."
In addition to the federal investment, this project is supported by a $136 million loan announced last year by the Canada Infrastructure Bank. Together, this team effort will help York Region reduce emissions and offer a clean, reliable, and affordable transit option to the more than 1.25 million people who call the community home.
