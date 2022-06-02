Election roundup: Who is running in Barrie and surrounding areas
Voting is underway across Ontario Thursday, and CTVBarrieNews.ca is tracking our nine local ridings, with coverage throughout the evening and results as they happen.
An election map will break down all 124 ridings in the province.
Across the region, two local ridings have stood out throughout the campaign as ones to watch, with two well-known faces battling it out in Barrie, while history could be made in cottage country.
BARRIE-SPRINGWATER-ORO-MEDONTE
Jeff Lehman hopes to turn the tides with his first go in provincial politics as the Liberal candidate.
The 46-year-old isn't new to politics. Lehman has served as Barrie mayor for three terms, winning the last municipal election by a landslide, but this time around, he may find taking the seat more challenging.
Incumbent Doug Downey represented the riding for the Progressive Conservatives at Queen's Park over the last four years and is banking on his party's stronghold in the riding to hand him another term in office.
Doug Downey won the 2018 election with nearly 45 per cent of the vote.
PARRY SOUND-MUSKOKA
The Green Party made its presence known in cottage country with a strong push for a seat in the Parry Sound-Muskoka riding.
Matt Richter, a father and teacher, hopes his fifth time as a candidate for the Greens proves successful.
He is up against longtime Bracebridge Mayor Graydon Smith. Smith took over as PC candidate for veteran Norm Miller, who held the seat at Queen's Park for more than two decades.
If Richter wins, the Green Party will have made history in a traditionally blue riding.
There is no Liberal candidate or incumbent in the riding.
BARRIE-INNISFIL
Incumbent Andrea Khanjin hopes to keep her seat in the legislature for the Progressive Conservatives.
Khanjin was a political newcomer in 2018 when she defeated New Democrat Pekka Reinio by less than 10,000 votes.
Liberal candidate John Olthuis hopes to take the riding for the Liberals. This is his second try at a public office after the 2018 municipal campaign in Barrie for Ward 10.
Andrea Khanjin won the 2018 election with 50 per cent of the vote.
SIMCOE-GREY
The candidates in the riding are all vying for a spot at Queen's Park for the first time, with no returning players.
Former Collingwood Mayor Brian Saunderson hopes to keep tradition alive with a Progressive Conservative win, while Liberal Ted Crysler, New Democrat Keith Nunn and Green Party's Allan Kuhn hope to sway voters.
The riding has traditionally been a Tory stronghold held by well-known Conservative Cabinet Minister and former interim PC Leader Jim Wilson. Wilson had been representing the riding as an independent for the latter half of the session.
SIMCOE NORTH
Candidates in Simcoe North include Liberal Aaron Cayden Hiltz, a Lakehead University student taking his first crack at office, and New Democrat Elizabeth Van Houtte, a social worker.
PC incumbent Jill Dunlop, daughter of former PC MPP Garfield Dunlop, who represented the riding from 1999 to 2015, looks to keep her seat, while Krystal Brooks hopes to turn the riding green.
Jill Dunlop won the 2018 election with 46 per cent of the vote.
YORK-SIMCOE
Progressive Conservative Caroline Mulroney aims to hold onto her place at Queen's Park, while Liberal candidate Walter Alvarez-Bardales and Green Party candidate Julie Stewart hope to take it from her.
Mulroney won the 2018 election with 57 per cent of the vote.
NEWMARKET-AURORA
A new PC candidate is on the ballot in the York Region riding after incumbent and Health Minister Christine Elliott decided not to run again.
Taking her place on the ballot is Dawn Gallagher Murphy, who served alongside Elliott as a constituency manager.
New Democrat Denis Heng hopes to represent the riding in his first run at office, along with Liberal candidate Dr. Sylvain Roy and Green Party candidate Carolina Rodriguez.
DUFFERIN-CALEDON
Incumbent Sylvia Jones aims to keep the riding for the Tories. Jones is against Green Party candidate Laura Campbell and Liberal Bob Gordanier, both of whom campaigned in 2018.
Jones has been representing the riding since 2007, and she won the 2018 election with 53 per cent of the vote.
BRUCE-GREY-OWEN SOUND
New Democrat Karen Gventer is the only returning candidate in the riding. She came in second in the 2018 election, with 24 per cent of the vote.
PC incumbent Bill Walker chose not to run again - replacing him on the ballot is Rick Byers.
The riding is on the north coast of Lake Huron and south shores of Georgian Bay.
A complete list of candidates running in each riding is available here.
