How do I get the coronavirus vaccine in Simcoe Muskoka?
Despite city barriers to block 'Barrie Freedom Rally,' organizer vows it will go ahead
COVID-19 infection rates dip as hospitalizations rise in Simcoe Muskoka
Full list of when Ontarians can book their COVID-19 vaccine in May
Eight GTA people charged after gathering in Gravenhurst
York Region health officials call for fair vaccine distribution
Ontario introduces another stay-at-home order, declares third state of emergency
Ontario's stay-at-home order: Your top questions answered here
Coronavirus vaccination tracker: How many people in Canada have received shots?