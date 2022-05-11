Easter Seals Ontario celebrates milestone anniversary

Easter Seals Ontario celebrated a milestone anniversary at Bear Creek Golf Course in Barrie on Wednesday.

The organization marked its 100th year serving communities across the province.

Golfers gathered after raising $60,000 for Easter Seals.

Charlene Myke, Central Ontario Easter Seals development manager, said the pandemic had been especially difficult for the children and families unable to access wheelchairs, lifts, walkers or even recreation.

She added that events like the one held Wednesday make a difference.

"We wanted to get kids to camp. We wanted to get equipment. We've got so many things that we need to do. The funds today, like everything everyone in Barrie and the community does for us, it changes kids, it changes lives. It creates dignity, freedom and independence."

Since 1922, Easter Seals Ontario has provided programs and services for kids with physical disabilities.

In 2020, the organization served nearly 500 communities across Ontario.