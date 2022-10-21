Early winter storm causes residents in cottage country to be without power

A surprise winter storm caught cottage country off guard Thursday.

More than 12,000 homes and businesses suffered through power outages as both Lakeland Power and Hydro One worked to restore electricity to the affected areas Thursday.

Power has returned to many areas of cottage country, however, approximately 600 homes and businesses are still waiting to have their electricity restored.

Bracebridge public works crews continued to clear fallen trees and debris from roadways and public property Thursday night.

Because of the storm, the Town is waiving brush tipping fees at the Rosewarne Transfer Station to help with clean-up efforts.

As the forecast changes, residents are asked to monitor their property as the snow starts to melt. Any leaves or debris from drains and roadways should be removed to allow water to flow and drain freely.

During and after a power outage, it is essential to consider the safety of your food and water to protect against any food or waterborne illnesses. The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit has more information on food safety during a power outage.

The Bracebridge Sportsplex and Memorial Arena were closed due to the power outage on Thursday, but both are expected to reopen on Fri., Oct. 21.

Town of Bracebridge staff is reminding people that if they see a fallen power line, assume it’s a live line.

The ground around downed lines may be electrified. It is necessary to stay 10 meters (33 ft) or more away from fallen power lines.

To report fallen power lines or a power outage, contact Lakeland Power at 1-833-867-3777 or Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.