Early morning fog makes travel difficult across central Ontario

Drivers are cautioned that this morning's foggy weather can suddenly reduce visibility.

Environment Canada has released a fog advisory for western Central Ontario.

Travel can be hazardous due to near-zero visibility and is expected or already occurring in several regions, including:

Orangeville - Grand Valley - Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne - Mansfield - Northern Dufferin County

Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Typically, fog forms in the morning as the atmosphere cools.

Environment Canada's advisory states that the dense fog patches are expected to dissipate later this morning.

However, "…visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero."