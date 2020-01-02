TORONTO -- It may be a new year, but police say they are still dealing with the same old problem of drivers just not getting the message about being behind the wheel while impaired.

Durham Regional Police say more than 100 people were charged with drinking-and-driving offences during the holiday season.

Police say they conducted nearly 20-thousand stops during its "Festive RIDE" campaign this year.

They say 787 drivers were given roadside breath tests and 86 people had their licences suspended for registering in the warning range.

Police say seven people were also charged with cannabis offences.