Dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing Barrie police

A dump truck driver accused of being impaired and fleeing police in Barrie Wednesday morning faces a slew of charges.

Police say they received several concerned calls shortly before 8:30 a.m. about a suspected impaired driver operating a dump truck east on Dunlop Street heading into the city from Springwater Township.

They say the truck was found, and as an officer was talking to the driver, he "sped off driving in a dangerous manner."

Officers found the truck abandoned on Archer Street and set up a perimeter to locate its driver.

"A short time later, in a greenspace between Elizabeth Street and Patterson Road, the driver was located by Barrie Police Service dog Serge, his handler and members of the Tactical Support Unit who had assisted with the track," the release states.

The 41-year-old driver from Brampton was taken into custody and charged with impaired operation, flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while prohibited, failing to comply with a probation order and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

He was released with a court date scheduled in Barrie later this month.

Barrie police credit the public with playing a "significant role in removing an impaired and dangerous driver from our streets."