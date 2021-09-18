Dufferin-Caledon candidates reflect on campaign trail
The Canadian federal election is days away, and many candidates across central and southern Ontario aren't slowing down.
In the riding of Dufferin-Caledon, blue, red, purple and green signs are scattered around the large jurisdiction as the candidates enter their fifth and final week of campaigning.
"It's been wild, it's been fun, it's been exciting, and it's been educational and energizing for me. I've gotten to meet some amazing people throughout the riding," said Jenni Le Forestier, the local green candidate.
Le Forestier is a music teacher and is looking to trade her instruments for podiums as she seeks a seat in Ottawa.
After years of being an environmental advocate in the area, she decided to get involved in politics to bring change to the riding.
"We are really at a predispose in Dufferin-Caledon, and especially Canada, as far as what we're going to do to address the climate emergency," said Le Forestier.
Le Forestier will be competing for a seat in Ottawa against Orangeville town councillor Lisa Post, who is stepping into the federal politics ring.
"It is fast and furious; it's been going really well, and the response at the door has been very positive. I've had some great conversations and some very tough conversations, but at the end of the day, the campaign is all about community and people," said Post on Saturday.
During the pandemic as a local councillor, Post said she was able to see the issues and vulnerabilities that the community faced— leading her to run as a Liberal in this year's election in the hopes of bringing solutions.
"I really wanted to take this opportunity to fill those gaps at a federal level," said Post. "I know our community; it's a complex community, and being able to represent us in Ottawa is exactly what I wanted to do."
CTV News attempted to contact NDP candidate Samantha Sanchez but did not hear back by broadcast deadline. Conservative incumbent Kyle Seeback denied CTV News' interview request.
On Saturday, both Post and Le Forestier said there is a common concern among voters, and that's affordability and climate change.
"In most areas of the riding, it's affordable living, so we've been able to talk about affordable plans, and climate change is top of mind for everyone as well," said Post.
"There's nothing available between million-dollar homes and really small basement suite apartments, so it's a tough challenge, and I think we need a national housing strategy to address that," said La Forestier.
Seeback won the 2019 federal election with 42 percent of the vote, with 69,063 votes cast.
Elections Canada reports there are 108,095 electors on the list.
Also running in this year's election are PPC candidate Anthony Zambito and Stephen McKendrick, an independent.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of his one-year-old child in Wellesley Township.
