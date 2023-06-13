Drugs, cash and handgun seized by OPP in Orangeville
Two men face a slew of charges after a police raid in Dufferin County.
In a combined-forces regional effort, Ontario Provincial Police executed two search warrants at two addresses in Orangeville.
Between the two locations, police seized a handgun, cocaine and methylenedioxymethamphetamine, otherwise known as ecstasy.
Police also seized several unknown pills, digital scales, $1,815 in cash and a cellphone.
A 23-year-old Orangeville man was charged with various offences, including trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon and failing to comply with a probation order.
A 31-year-old man from East Garafraxa was charged with possession of cocaine and ecstasy.
Both men are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville in July.
The RCMP says investigations are underway into alleged foreign interference involving three members of Parliament, including Conservatives Michael Chong and Erin O'Toole and New Democrat Jenny Kwan.