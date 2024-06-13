Drugs and fake money bust in Barrie

Drugs and fake Canadian bills were all part of the haul a joint police investigation pulled together in Barrie Wednesday.

Orillia Ontario Provincial Police's crime unit worked with Barrie Police Service, Dufferin and Huronia West OPP, as well as Windsor Police drug unit to execute three search warrants and bust six people now facing multiple charges.

The following property was seized:

959 grams of cocaine

175 grams of fentanyl

10 oxycodone pills

2.7 grams of methamphetamine

$30,000 in counterfeit Canadian currency

$7,500 in Canadian currency

Replica firearm

Digital scales and drug packaging materials

Cellular devices

A 24-year-old Barrie man was charged with several possession and trafficking charges for both cocaine and opioids, as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possessing counterfeit money and failing to comply with a previous release order.

A 26-year-old Barrie man of no fixed address was charged with possession and trafficking cocaine and opioids charges, as well as possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

A 25-year-old Windsor woman and a 35-year-old Barrie man face similar trafficking charges, as does a 33-year-old Orillia man who faces methamphetamines possession and trafficking charges.

Another 36-year-old Barrie man was arrested on unrelated outstanding charges.

The accused were held in custody for bail hearings.