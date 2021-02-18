BARRIE, ONT. -- Peter Sundborg, executive director of the Barrie Food Bank, is retiring.

Sundborg has spent the past decade helping the city's most vulnerable and has been the driving force providing meals and hope to those often left to decide between paying rent or putting food on the table.

Sundborg calls his time with the food bank the highlight of his working career. "So, I'm excited to be retiring, but at the same time, I'm kinda sad to leave such a great organization and such a great community."

When Sundborg started in 2011, the food bank was raising 500,000 pounds of food a year. Within three years, he achieved his goal of one million pounds of food.

Sundborg says he is thankful to the community for its support over the years.

He will remain on as executive director until the end of the month.