Driver travelling 236 km/h among seven drivers charged on Saturday

Huronia West OPP has charged seven people for stunt driving on Simcoe County's roadways on Saturday.

A social media post showed police radar clocking a vehicle travelling at 154 km/hr on County Road. The driver was charged with stunt driving.

Police say another vehicle was stopped going 236 km/h and its driver was subsequently charged.

All seven vehicles were impounded and each driver had their licence suspended for 30 days.