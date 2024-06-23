BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver travelling 236 km/h among seven drivers charged on Saturday

    Huronia West OPP pulled over a vehicle traveling 154 km/h on June 22, 2024 (OPP Central Region/X). Huronia West OPP pulled over a vehicle traveling 154 km/h on June 22, 2024 (OPP Central Region/X).
    Huronia West OPP has charged seven people for stunt driving on Simcoe County's roadways on Saturday.

    A social media post showed police radar clocking a vehicle travelling at 154 km/hr on County Road. The driver was charged with stunt driving.

    Police say another vehicle was stopped going 236 km/h and its driver was subsequently charged.

    All seven vehicles were impounded and each driver had their licence suspended for 30 days.  

