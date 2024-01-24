Driver suffers life-altering injuries in Hwy 118 crash

A two-vehicle collision that sent two people to the hospital in Bracebridge Wednesday evening is under police investigation.

Emergency services were called to Highway 118 shortly after 5 p.m. for reports of a crash near Thompson Road.

Fire crews freed one driver who was trapped inside a vehicle. That individual was rushed to a local hospital with what are described as serious, life-altering injuries and later transferred to a Toronto hospital.

Police say the other driver was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area was closed for nearly 10 hours for the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Police urge anyone with information on the collision to contact the OPP.