Driver seriously injured after hitting parked car in Barrie
Emergency crews and police arrive on scene of a serious collision in Barrie on Sun., June 9, 2019 (CTV News Barrie)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 12:09PM EDT
A driver suffered serious injuries after a collision in Barrie on Sunday.
Police say the motorist drove into a parked car just before 6 p.m. near Lillian Crescent and Gloria Street in the city’s north end.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
The 26-year-old driver has been charged with careless driving.