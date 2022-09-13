Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont. identified
Provincial police have released the identity of a driver killed in a multi-vehicle collision last week in Caledon, Ont.
The OPP detachment says Amarjit Singh Rai, 50, of Milton, Ont., died at a trauma centre following the crash on Highway 10 near The Grange Side Road Tuesday morning.
The crash injured another driver who remains in critical condition and was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.
The cause of the three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Olde Base Line Road is under investigation.
Police ask witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash to contact them.
WATCH LIVE | Queen's coffin leaves Edinburgh cathedral for London return
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was carried Tuesday from an Edinburgh cathedral as the late monarch began a final journey from her beloved Scotland to London, where she will lie in state.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Here's what Trudeau and Poilievre had to say about each other in speeches to caucus
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and newly elected Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre both met with their respective caucuses on Monday, and both had a few choice words for each other.
Mass Saskatchewan stabbing shows gap in how suspect with arrest warrant was at large
In late May, a parole officer issued an arrest warrant for an offender with a violent criminal past who had recently been released from prison in Saskatchewan and who had since disappeared.
Why it would be 'virtually impossible' for Canada to drop the monarchy
Canada's Constitution makes it 'virtually impossible' for the country to end its ties with the monarchy, experts say as recent polls show waning support for the institution.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops
Ukrainian troops continued to pile unrelenting pressure on retreating Russian forces on Tuesday, seeking to hold on to their sudden momentum that has produced major territorial gains.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
'Unacceptable': Alleged sex assault victim turned away from Fredericton ER
New Brunswick’s Horizon Health Network is promising changes after a victim of an alleged sexual assault was turned away from an emergency room in Fredericton last month.
Mass shooting inquiry: Former Mountie says he quit over quashed alert system proposal
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has heard from a former Mountie who says he became so frustrated trying to get the RCMP to adopt a new public alerting system that he quit the police force.
Quebec provincial party leaders reveal how much money they make, how many assets they have
Dominique Anglade is the richest of all the province's party leaders, with $12 million in assets, according to data provided by the Quebec Liberals.
CAQ visiting Montreal riding held for decades by Liberals but now up for grabs
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is visiting a Montreal riding held by the Quebec Liberals for decades but is now a three-way battleground.
Canada Army Run postponed to Nov. 6 due to Queen's death
Organizers have announced the Canada Army Run will be postponed until Nov. 6 following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Refunds will be offered for in-person registration if participants are not able to take part in the event on the new date.
RAINFALL WARNING | Late summer storm could bring 50 to 75 mm of rain to Ottawa
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Ottawa, saying the capital could see as much as 75 mm of rain this afternoon through early Wednesday morning.
NEW | New details emerge on the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer
New details have emerged about the fatal shooting of a Toronto police officer in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Shakeel Ashraf identified as man fatally shot in Milton during GTA shooting rampage
The second man killed in a shooting rampage that spanned parts of the GTA on Monday afternoon has been identified.
Proposed 10-storey student residence rejected by Guelph city council
Guelph city council has voted against a proposal that would have seen a hotel near the University of Guelph torn down to make way for a new student residence.
'It is going to happen … 100 per cent': Local CUPE president believes an education vote to strike a certainty
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 education workers across the province, is set to open voting for strike action from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2 – and the local president says the likelihood of a strike is 100 per cent.
20-year-old woman charged with impaired-related offences after Cambridge collision
A 20-year-old Cambridge woman has been charged with dangerous operation, impaired operation and operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration.
Bomb threat closes some London-area schools
Multiple schools in London are closed Tuesday morning after what St. Thomas police and London police describe as a bomb threat. According to London police, they were notified around 2 a.m. that a threat was received via email, referencing a school in the west end of the city.
'Sextortion' scam warning issued by Middlesex County OPP
Middlesex County OPP officers are warning the public to think twice about sending intimate videos or images to strangers online after a recent “sextortion” scam.
Train and vehicle collide near Bothwell
Chatham-Kent police are warning the public after a train and vehicle collided near Bothwell.
BREAKING | Liberals unveil dental care details, boosts to rent benefit and GST rebate in NDP-backed affordability package
Unveiling how the Liberals plan to act on affordability issues, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to table legislation to implement the first phase of a national dental care plan, a top up to a housing benefit for renters, and a doubling of the federal GST rebate, at the start of the fall sitting of Parliament.
BREAKING | 42-year-old man killed in fatal Sudbury crash on Radar Road
A 42-year-old man was killed and a 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Greater Sudbury's Radar Road early Tuesday morning, police say.
Alleged stunt driver busted going 173km/hr in Windsor
Windsor police say two more stunt drivers were taken off the road.
'Our hearts are broken': Windsor-Essex police services react to fatal shooting of Toronto officer
Police services in Windsor and Essex County are extending condolences after a Toronto police officer was shot and killed.
Southern Alberta shrouded in smoke from B.C. fires
Calgary and parts of southern Alberta are seeing a late start to the wildfire smoke season, with fires in B.C. and the northwestern U.S. pushing a thick layer of smoke into the region.
2 adults, 7 children escape southeast house fire
An early morning basement fire in the southeast neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows sent nine people, including seven children, into the street.
Latest Saskatoon COVID-19 wastewater data shows 4th highest levels of pandemic
The latest data based on samples of Saskatoon's wastewater show COVID-19 is on the rise in the city.
U.S. court appearance postponed for Saskatoon woman accused of faking death
A scheduled U.S. court appearance for a Saskatoon woman accused of faking her own death has been postponed.
Alberta man who killed infant son sentenced to 7 years
The man who killed his one-year-old son and assaulted another child in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., in 2019 was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Alberta justice minister asks human rights chief to step down after calls from Muslim community
Alberta's justice minister has asked for the resignation of the province's chief of the Alberta Human Rights Commission just months after he assumed the position.
Smoke from out-of-control fires in B.C., U.S. spreads east
Smoke from wildfires in British Columbia, Washington and Idaho has wafted east, prompting air quality advisories from Vancouver Island into Alberta.
B.C. real estate: Market stabilizing even as activity is 'well below normal'
B.C.'s housing market is showing signs of stabilizing, despite slower-than-normal activity, a provincial real estate association says.