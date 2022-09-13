Driver killed in multi-vehicle crash in Caledon, Ont. identified

Provincial police have released the identity of a driver killed in a multi-vehicle collision last week in Caledon, Ont.

The OPP detachment says Amarjit Singh Rai, 50, of Milton, Ont., died at a trauma centre following the crash on Highway 10 near The Grange Side Road Tuesday morning.

The crash injured another driver who remains in critical condition and was airlifted to a Toronto area trauma centre.

The cause of the three-vehicle collision on Highway 10 between Charleston Side Road and Olde Base Line Road is under investigation.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with footage of the crash to contact them.