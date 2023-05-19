Driver in custody after failing to remain at collision scene in Huntsville

Emergency responders on scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of Hwy.11 north of Hwy. 60 (Twitter: @OPP_CR) Emergency responders on scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of Hwy.11 north of Hwy. 60 (Twitter: @OPP_CR)

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver