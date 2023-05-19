Driver in custody after failing to remain at collision scene in Huntsville

One person is in custody after an alleged fail-to-remain collision in the Huntsville area Friday.

Police released a photo of the scene from the northbound lanes of Hwy. 11 near Hwy. 60 on social media shortly after 9:30 p.m. According to OPP, a driver in the collision did not stay at the crash scene.

It's not clear if there were any injuries involved.

Police say the driver was eventually taken into custody. The exact charges have not been released.

The road was closed for cleanup efforts but has since reopened.