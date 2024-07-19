Driver charged with irresponsible and impaired driving

Passing when the road isn't clear of traffic is just one of the charges faced by a Caledon driver.

The driver was pulled over by the Caledon Ontario Provincial Police on Kennedy Road in the community of Southfields Village shortly after 9 p.m. July 11.

Police determined the 35-year-old driver was impaired and charged him with driving with liquor available, operation while impaired and driving left of centre approaching the crest of a grade, as well as the above charge.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 1, to answer to the charges. The driver's licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous and never have to testify.