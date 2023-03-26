Driver charged with impaired after crashing through fence in Gravenhurst, Ont.

A Gravenhurst, Ont. man is facing impaired driving charges after a vehicle crashed into a fence early Sunday morning.

Police and emergency services responded to a crash on First Street in Gravenhurst at around 1:30 a.m.

Officers say the vehicle crashed through a fence across from the town's fire department.

The lone occupant made their way out of the vehicle from the driver's side window and was uninjured, according to police.

Officers have since charged a 22-year-old man with impaired operation of a vehicle and failure to comply with a demand.