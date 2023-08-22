Driver charged with fleeing Barrie police on Bayfield Street in stolen vehicle

Police in Barrie laid several charges after a suspected impaired driver fled from officers down Highway 400 in an allegedly stolen vehicle, only to be later arrested with the help of York Regional Police.

Barrie police say they received a report about a possible impaired driver leaving a Bayfield Street fast-food establishment around 9 p.m. Monday.

They say the vehicle exited the parking lot south of Cundles Road West and headed south on Bayfield Street when officers arrived.

Police attempted to stop the fleeing vehicle, but the service says the driver swerved through traffic, making his way on the highway, prompting the officers to call off the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

Through the investigation, police say they learned the vehicle was reported stolen and the driver was at an address in Newmarket.

York Regional Police made the arrest, and the accused, a 27-year-old man from Port McNicoll, was returned to the city and charged with driving a vehicle with no plates, fleeing officers, driving while prohibited, driving while under suspension, failing to comply with a release order, and vehicle theft.

He was held in police custody to await a bail hearing.