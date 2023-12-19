BARRIE
Barrie

    • Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400

    Police investigate a collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont., on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP) Police investigate a collision on Highway 400 in Vaughan, Ont., on Sat., Dec. 16, 2023. (Source: OPP)

    A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.

    According to provincial police, the Tesla driver was taken to the hospital after the crash in the northbound lanes of the highway Saturday just before 5 a.m. at Bass Pro Mills Drive in Vaughan.

    The extent of the driver's injuries was not released.

    Police say the car slammed into the centre concrete wall and stopped in the live lane when it was struck by an oncoming transport truck, which then veered off the highway and into a steel fence.

    Police closed the area for the investigation.

    The Tesla motorist was arrested for impaired driving.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada plans to phase out sales of gas-powered cars, trucks by 2035

    The federal government says its new EV plan lays the groundwork to reach 100 per cent zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2035. New regulations being published this week by Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault will effectively end the sale of new passenger vehicles powered only by gasoline or diesel.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News