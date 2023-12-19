Driver charged with being impaired after crash on Highway 400

A driver heading along Highway 400 is lucky to be alive after a collision over the weekend.

According to provincial police, the Tesla driver was taken to the hospital after the crash in the northbound lanes of the highway Saturday just before 5 a.m. at Bass Pro Mills Drive in Vaughan.

The extent of the driver's injuries was not released.

Police say the car slammed into the centre concrete wall and stopped in the live lane when it was struck by an oncoming transport truck, which then veered off the highway and into a steel fence.

Police closed the area for the investigation.

The Tesla motorist was arrested for impaired driving.