Driver charged with being impaired after collision

Police charged an individual with driving under the influence following a collision last week in the Town of Caledon.

Police say the two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight on March 19 on Mayfield Road near Kennedy Road.

One driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say officers at the scene suspected one driver was impaired by alcohol and placed that individual under arrest.

The accused, a 31-year-old from Brampton, is also charged with failing or refusing to comply with demand, and his heavily damaged vehicle was towed away to an impound yard for seven days due to the impaired driving charge.

Additionally, the driver's licence was suspended for three months.