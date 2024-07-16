Driver charged in crash that claimed life of 6-year-old Orillia girl

Police have laid charges in the death of a six-year-old girl struck by a vehicle in Orillia in January.

According to provincial police, a two-vehicle collision on January 20 caused one of the cars to swerve, hitting Avalon Jamieson, her father and her younger sister as they stood waiting to cross the intersection at West Street and Colborne Street.

All three were rushed to the hospital, where Avalon succumbed to her injuries just hours before what would have been her sixth birthday.

A GoFundMe campaign launched shortly after the collision raised more than $41,000 for the family.

Immediately following the crash, investigators appealed to the public for video footage of the collision or any information to help with the case.

Police concluded the investigation last month and charged a 68-year-old man from Ramara Township with careless driving causing death.

Police have not released details surrounding the cause of the collision.