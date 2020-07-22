Advertisement
Driver charged after crashing vehicle into house in Clearview Twp
Published Wednesday, July 22, 2020 2:29PM EDT
A female driver has been charged after smashing her vehicle into a house on Highway 26 in Clearview Township, Ont., on Wed., July 22, 2020. (Clearview Fire and Emergency Services/Twitter)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A 25-year-old woman has been charged after crashing a vehicle into a house on Highway 26 in Clearview Township.
Provincial police said they believe the driver may have been going too fast when she left the roadway and hit the home.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Fire officials said the collision caused minor damage to the house.
The woman has been charged with careless driving.