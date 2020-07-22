BARRIE, ONT. -- A 25-year-old woman has been charged after crashing a vehicle into a house on Highway 26 in Clearview Township.

Provincial police said they believe the driver may have been going too fast when she left the roadway and hit the home.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Fire officials said the collision caused minor damage to the house.

The woman has been charged with careless driving.