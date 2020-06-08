BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police have charged a 24-year-old man accused of leaving the scene of a crash.

Police say a newly-purchased car crashed into a tree, causing it to fall across the road and block both lanes of traffic in the area of Forks of the Credit Road and McLaren Road in Caledon on Friday evening.

When officers arrived, they say the driver was gone.

The accused was charged following the investigation. He faces charges of careless driving, failing to remain and failing to report an accident.