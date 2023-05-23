Driver, 18, on his way fishing reels in multiple charges for fleeing police: OPP

Police say a young driver heading out to do some fishing fled from officers in Caledon after being spotted speeding on Highway 10, reeling in several charges.

Provincial police say the 18-year-old "got himself hooked" when he tried to outrun an officer on the highway north of Highpoint Side Road on Friday morning.

They say the Brampton teen took off in a dangerous manner to avoid being pulled over.

"It is safe to say the safety of the driver, the occupants, and the other motorists were put in danger due to the driver's actions," OPP stated.

The driver faces charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police, stunt driving and speeding, and he was handed a temporary licence suspension.

Police also seized the vehicle for 14 days.

"If he had stopped, he would have only received a speeding ticket," the OPP concluded.