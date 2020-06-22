BARRIE, ONT. -- Drive-thru COVID-19 testing is now available for residents in Muskoka, without an appointment, for anyone visiting a long-term care or retirement home.

Paramedics are offering to test people who are asymptomatic and need a test to visit a congregate living setting.

The drive-thru testing will be done at two locations on specific days and times.

Bracebridge will have a drive-thru at the SportsPlex on Clearbrook Trail Monday to Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Huntsville will host a drive-thru at the Canada Summit Centre on Park Drive from Thursday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Both locations will close at noon for half an hour.

The drive-thru locations will only run this week.

Testing is still available for anyone needing it at various assessment centres around the region.

To find an assessment centre near you, click here.