'Dramatic' surge in gun sales across Simcoe County ahead of federal freeze

Many gun shops across Simcoe County report a boom in business since federal legislation was tabled last month to limit sales.

In the past 10 days, Wesley Winkle, president of Eldwood Epps Sporting Goods in Severn, says they sold 1,500 handguns, which he says would traditionally take the store roughly 10 months to move that much inventory.

"These people have hundreds of dollars invested in memberships and range equipment, so they want to continue their sport, so they are all looking to add that one item left," Winkle says.

On May 30, the Trudeau government announced Bill C-21, which would freeze the sale, purchase or transfer of handguns across Canada. The news prompted firearm customers to stock up.

"With so many gun clubs in the area, we have literally thousands of handgun owners that shoot at the local gun clubs. All these owners are looking to add to their collections," says Winkle. "They've been told if they get them before the law comes into force, they are allowed to keep them and use them," he added.

It is a similar situation at The Wolf's Den in Utopia, where co-owner Gary Banting says "honest people" are buying before it's too late.

"It's increased dramatically. We pretty well sold out in the first two days, and then we reordered again and probably sold another 50 to 75 from reordering."

Banting is trying to balance keeping inventory low in case of a freeze and meet the increasing demand.

"We're a bit light right now, quite a bit light, but by the same token, I don't want to order too much in case something happens, and the axe comes down, and we can't sell them," he explains. "I don't want to get stuck with them either."

'SMOKE AND MIRRORS'

Both gun store owners believe that the tabled legislation will do little to address the issue and targets the wrong people.

"It's one of those things where we abide by all the laws. We register all our items. We are all vetted by the RCMP. We do all the paperwork required to legally operate in this business, and then when there's an unfortunate incident in the world where people do things they shouldn't do, my clientele and my staff pay the price," Winkle says.

The opinion is shared by Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard, who says the governing Liberals should instead be targeting gangs, illegal importation and illegal use.

"This is not going to do anything to solve the problems of guns and gangs and criminal violent acts, using a gun in the commission of a crime in our major cities," says Brassard, who also serves as the opposition House Leader. "This is just in my view. It's smoke and mirrors, and the government is just throwing up a red herring going after law-abiding firearms owners who already live within some of the strictest gun regulations and laws in the world."

Brassard says that MP's are expected to start debating the legislation in the coming days.

He says support should instead be targeted towards the borders.

"So using the resources of government, whether it's supporting the CBSA or supporting police agencies, supporting controls at our borders to make sure that guns aren't being imported from the United States to be used in the commission of a crime by illegal gangs and criminals," says Brassard. "That's the measures that need to be taken. That's where the resources of government need to be."

Many advocates for gun safety have applauded the proposed legislation.

Canadian Doctors for Protection from Guns, an advocacy group, posted a response when it was announced, saying in part that it is "another important step in protecting public health and well-being."

The legislation has not been voted on, meaning there's no firm date for the ban, but Winkle fears there could be job losses throughout the industry when it does.

"So we're concerned we're going to lose probably about 10,000 jobs across Canada, and that's really unfortunate," says Winkle. "These people have families to feed and gas bills to pay just like the rest of us."