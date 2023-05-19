Downtown Barrie's public art exhibition returns for 3rd year
A public art exhibition returns on display in downtown Barrie for its third year.
Nine restaurant patios in the downtown core are adorned with temporary art installations on fencing as part of the Brightening Barriers project.
This year, there are six new works created by five local and regional artists, in addition to three legacy pieces.
Guided walking and audio tours are also available this year.
"This project offers a free and accessible cultural experience for anybody who finds themselves downtown Barrie. Whether you're on a walk, or driving in your car, or sitting on a downtown patio, you're surrounded by unique works of art," said Barrie Public Art Coordinator Carol-Ann Ryan.
The exhibit runs until Sept. 30.
