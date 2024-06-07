Dog's wheelchair and pickup recovered

An arrest has been made in connection to a pickup truck stolen from a Barrie home this week that contained a wheelchair for a two-legged dog.

According to Barrie police, the truck was located in a container in the Pickering area by Durham Regional Police. It was taken from a home near Sherwood Court and Wismer Avenue overnight Wednesday.

In a social media post, Carrie Kennedy stated the the truck appeared to be a write-off, but that "DAWN'S WHEELS ARE BACK!"

Dawn is the Kennedy's two-legged husky that used the wheelchair to scoot around in.

Kennedy also wrote that a Honda generator that had been in the truck was missing and said the documents indicated the truck was destined for Africa.

A spokesperson for the Barrie Police Service tells CTV News that a 26-year-old man has been charged in connection to the theft. The individual is facing multiple charges, including two counts of possession over $5,000 and two counts of trafficking property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The vehicle has been impounded and is being processed by police in Durham Region.

Another white pickup truck was also found in the same shipping container.

The investigation is ongoing by the Durham Regional Police Service's auto theft unit.

With files from CTV's Mike Lang.