Dog rescued after falling over cliff in Mono
A member of the Urban Search and Rescue Response Team saves a dog after falling from a cliff at Mono Cliff's Provincial Park on May 5, 2019 (Dufferin OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 6, 2019 11:55AM EDT
A dog is safe at home after a terrifying incident at Mono Cliff’s Provincial Park.
Police and the Urban Search and Rescue Response Team (UCRT) were called after the dog fell from the edge of a cliff landing on a ledge during a hike with its owner on Sunday.
The dog’s owner and concerned citizens tried to rescue the pup but were unsuccessful.
UCRT retrieved the dog in a high-angle rescue and reunited it with its owner.
The dog was unharmed.