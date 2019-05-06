

CTV Barrie





A dog is safe at home after a terrifying incident at Mono Cliff’s Provincial Park.

Police and the Urban Search and Rescue Response Team (UCRT) were called after the dog fell from the edge of a cliff landing on a ledge during a hike with its owner on Sunday.

The dog’s owner and concerned citizens tried to rescue the pup but were unsuccessful.

UCRT retrieved the dog in a high-angle rescue and reunited it with its owner.

The dog was unharmed.