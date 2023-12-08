Dog killed and owner left with serious injuries in hit-and-run
A dog has died, and its owner left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Barrie Thursday evening.
Barrie Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision at Bayfield St. and Hanmer St. around 5:35 pm.
Police say a male pedestrian had been struck by a car that failed to stop while walking his dog.
The dog died at the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police located the driver a short time later and arrested him.
The 58-year-old man from Richmond Hill has been charged with Fail to Stop and is scheduled to appear in court on January 10, 2024.
